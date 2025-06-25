Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Purchases £99,461.91 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ventress purchased 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($31.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,461.91 ($135,396.01).

Bunzl Trading Up 0.3%

BNZL opened at GBX 2,328 ($31.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,363.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,939.05. The company has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,210 ($30.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,732 ($50.80).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,375 ($45.94).

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.