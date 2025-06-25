Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $282.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

