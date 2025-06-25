BXP (NYSE:BXP) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BXP from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on BXP from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BXP from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BXP from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.54.

Get BXP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $70.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,517.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. BXP has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $90.11.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.89 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BXP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BXP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after buying an additional 222,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BXP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BXP in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in BXP by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BXP by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 99,248 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BXP

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.