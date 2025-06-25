BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.54.

BXP stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,517.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. BXP has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $865.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.89 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BXP by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in BXP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BXP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in BXP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BXP during the first quarter worth $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

