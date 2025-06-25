C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

