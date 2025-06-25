Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,721,000 after acquiring an additional 183,963 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,876 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,582,000 after buying an additional 1,269,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,500,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

