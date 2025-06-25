Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Critical Review

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Calumet and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Calumet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sable Offshore 1 0 6 0 2.71

Calumet currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Sable Offshore has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.48%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Calumet.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet $4.19 billion 0.32 -$222.00 million ($4.00) -3.95 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$629.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Calumet and Sable Offshore”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Calumet has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Volatility & Risk

Calumet has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Calumet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Calumet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calumet and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet -8.20% N/A -8.77% Sable Offshore N/A -145.52% -23.70%

Summary

Calumet beats Sable Offshore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate. The Specialty Products & Solutions segment consists of customer-focused solutions and formulations businesses, covering multiple specialty product lines, anchored by a unique integrated complex in Northwest Louisiana. The Performance Brands segment includes a fast-growing portfolio of high-quality, high performing brands. The Montana/Renewables segment is composed of a Great Falls specialty asphalt facility and Montana Renewables facility. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses not allocated to the Montana/Renewables, Specialty Products and Solutions, or Performance Brands segments. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.