Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,394 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML stock opened at $813.36 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $718.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

