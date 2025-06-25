Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,649 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

