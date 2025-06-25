Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 44,601 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

