Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,659 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.