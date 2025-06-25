Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,544,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,457,000 after acquiring an additional 274,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.