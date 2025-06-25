Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in ARM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in ARM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 4.08.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

