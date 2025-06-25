Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,978 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after buying an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after buying an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,977,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.47 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.