Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 17,317 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

