Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 337,158 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.