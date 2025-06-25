Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,808 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

