Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $389,867,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

