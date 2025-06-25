Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

