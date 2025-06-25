Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

