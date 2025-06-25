Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

