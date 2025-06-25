Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

CMG stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

