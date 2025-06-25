Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,470,322 shares of company stock worth $167,441,630 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

