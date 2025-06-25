Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.62 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.97.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

