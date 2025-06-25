Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

