Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 79.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after buying an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 48.8% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 104.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 990.4% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $511.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $512.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.10.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Glj Research raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.