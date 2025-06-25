Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

