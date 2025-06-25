Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.08 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $919.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

