Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,048 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,470,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,290 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $275,509.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,305,514.35. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

