Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $376.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

