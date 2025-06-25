Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,909,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,360,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in ONEOK by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

