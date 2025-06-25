Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 35,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 520,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.3%

PSX opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

