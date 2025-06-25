Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.86.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $354.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.