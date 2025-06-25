Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 105,429 Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,883,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

