Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,162,247 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,979,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCS. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 29,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 202,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 166,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

