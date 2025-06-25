Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,992 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 546,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 349,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

