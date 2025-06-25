Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 51,311 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

FELG opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

