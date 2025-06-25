Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,656 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.8%

PALC opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $290.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

