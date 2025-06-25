Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.39.

KLA Stock Up 3.8%

KLAC opened at $889.03 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $914.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $763.41 and a 200-day moving average of $719.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

