Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

