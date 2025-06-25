Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of IRM opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $6,827,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.