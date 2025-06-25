Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,053 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.