Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,681 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

