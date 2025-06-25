Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:URI opened at $741.69 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $740.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.07.

View Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.