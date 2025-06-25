Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Cameco Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

