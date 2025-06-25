Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 3.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was up 3.1% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $70.37. Approximately 1,403,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,411,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Cameco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cameco by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 64,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

