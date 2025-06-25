Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as high as C$96.87 and last traded at C$96.64, with a volume of 341609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$93.85.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Cameco from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

