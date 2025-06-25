Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) to Hold

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

LVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $5.00 target price on Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

LVRO stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Lavoro has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $242.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lavoro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

