Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Celsius, CSX, Cenovus Energy, Diageo, Canadian Natural Resources, Molson Coors Beverage, and TC Energy are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated in Canada. They trade primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Investing in Canadian stocks gives exposure to key national industries like energy, financial services and materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,441,191. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. 4,747,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,813,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.45. 645,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 1,786,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.71. 968,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,878. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TRP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.71. 883,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,300. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66.

