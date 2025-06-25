Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

